Check out the possible fixture dates for Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr debut, plus details on where to stream live and watch on TV in the UK and U.S.

Cristiano Ronaldo will soon begin his Saudi sojourn when he takes to the field for Al-Nassr in the Pro League following his sensational move to the Middle East. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner was officially unveiled in front of thousands of fans at Mrsool Park on January 3 after penning a two-year deal that will reportedly see him earn £173 million ($209m) a year.

The former Manchester United and Real Madrid star has signalled his intention to make his mark in Asia by helping his new club "achieve success" and he expressed a desire to play as soon as possible.

So, when will Ronaldo make his debut for Al-Nassr? GOAL brings you everything you need to know, including where to watch games and find highlights.

When will Cristiano Ronaldo make his Al-Nassr debut?

At his official unveiling press conference, Ronaldo said he wanted to play straight away in Al-Nassr's game against Al-Tai, which was scheduled for January 5, 2023. However, that does not appear to be on the cards as it has been reported that, as well as there being some administrative hurdles to clear before he is officially available for selection, Ronaldo will have to serve a two-game suspension from his Manchester United days.

The attacker was hit with the ban in November after smashing an Everton fan's mobile phone last April. The two-game suspension means he will not even be able to play on January 14, 2023 in the game against Al-Shabab. You can see Al-Nassr's next five games in the table below, along with kick-off times.

Instead, the first time he will be available appears to be the January 21 game against Al-Ettifaq.

Where to watch Al-Nassr games on TV & live stream online

At the time of Ronaldo's switch to Al-Nassr, there was no exclusive UK or U.S. broadcast deal in place for Saudi Pro League games, which means that fans of CR7 based in Britain and America will have to seek a new platform to watch their favourite player.

Saudi Sports Company (SSC) have the worldwide broadcast rights for the Saudi Pro League, the Saudi King's Cup and the Saudi Super Cup having secured a deal which runs until 2024-25. Games are available to stream live through Shahid.

Where to watch Al-Nassr highlights

Highlights of Al-Nassr games will generally be shared on Al-Nassr's official YouTube channel, as well as their social media pages on Twitter and Facebook.

The aforementioned SSC will also share regular highlight packages from the Saudi Pro League on its channels.

Where to buy Cristiano Ronaldo Al-Nassr shirts

Fans of Ronaldo can buy an Al-Nassr jersey - home and away - from the Al-Nassr store at the club's official website.

As expected, the Portugal legend will wear the No. 7 on his shirt, continuing a tradition he followed at Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus.