Wijnaldum Interested in Arsenal Switch

Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum is interested in joining Arsenal, according to a report by The Transfer Show.

The former Liverpool star has been linked with a return to the Premier League as both Tottenham and Arsenal are seeking to sign him.

The Dutch midfielder failed to prove himself since his arrival at the Parc de Princes last summer.

Sky journalist Kaveh Solhekol told The Transfer Show: "The situation is Gini Wijnaldum is out injured at the moment. He's not going to come out in public and say, 'I want to leave PSG', because you wouldn't want to spoil your relationship with the fans.

"But what we're being told is he would like to return to the Premier League. I'm not saying he wants to return today, this week or even in the summer, but he would like to return and we keep being told he would like to play for Arsenal. They're a club he admired a lot when he was growing up. It's definitely something that appeals to him.

"If PSG were to sign (Tanguy) Ndombele on loan, would they let one of their midfielders go? Would Wijnaldum then become an option for Arsenal? We know Arsenal are looking for a midfielder.

"PSG have consistently said, 'we don't want him to leave'."