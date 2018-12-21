Wolverhampton 0 Liverpool 2: Salah Stars as Reds Claim Christmas Top Spot

Mohamed Salah

Mohamed Salah scored one goal and made another as Liverpool won 2-0 at Wolves to guarantee they will be top of the Premier League on Christmas Day.



The leaders toiled for much of Friday's clash at a sodden Molineux, with in-form Wolves having won their last three league games to move up to seventh.

By Jamie Smith