Wolverhampton 0 Liverpool 2: Salah Stars as Reds Claim Christmas Top Spot
Mohamed Salah
Follow >
Click here to add Premier League as an alert
Disable alert for Premier League,
Click here to add Mohamed Salah as an alert
Disable alert for Mohamed Salah,
Click here to add Liverpool as an alert
Disable alert for Liverpool
Liverpool will be top of the Premier League at Christmas after battling to a 2-0 win at Wolves with the help of Mohamed Salah.
Mohamed Salah scored one goal and made another as Liverpool won 2-0 at Wolves to guarantee they will be top of the Premier League on Christmas Day.
The leaders toiled for much of Friday's clash at a sodden Molineux, with in-form Wolves having won their last three league games to move up to seventh.
By Jamie Smith
EDITOR’S CHOICE
1 - 4 OF 12