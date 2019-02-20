Wolverhampton Eye Ahly Winger Sobhi

The Egypt international was loaned to Ahly from Premier League basement side Huddersfield Town in the last January transfer window

English club Wolverhampton Wanderers are interested in signing Ahly’s young winger Ramadan Sobhi, according to the English newspaper the Daily Mail.



The Egypt international was loaned to Ahly from Premier League basement side Huddersfield Town in the last January transfer window, seeking more playing time as he struggled to find himself a regular place in The Terriers’ starting 11.



The 23-year-old winger, whose loan to his boyhood club is due to end in June, has been one of Ahly’s most outstanding January signings, helping the team secure six straight wins in the Egyptian domestic league.



Wolves, who are currently seventh in the English Premier League standings, which is a position that would qualify them to the Europa League, are, according to the Daily Mail, keen to finish the deal with Sobhi before the start of the upcoming African Cup of Nations in Egypt in June.



Since his move to Ahly last month, Sobhi featured nine times in all competitions with the Cairo side, scoring once and making one assist.

By Ahmad Hassan