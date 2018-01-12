Women Attend Football Match for First Time Ever in Saudi Arabia

It was a historic day in the Middle Eastern country, as females were permitted to take in a Saudi Pro League game (Photo: Goal)

Women were allowed to attend a football match for the first time ever in Saudi Arabia on Friday.

Al-Ahli took on Al-Batin in the Saudi Pro League at the King Abdullah Stadium in Jedda, and after a decision announced in October, females were permitted to watch the match in person for the first tine in the country's history.

Three Saudi Arabian stadiums – the King Abdullah Stadium, the King Fahd Stadium in Riyadh, and Prince Mohammed bin Fahd Stadium in Dammam – have been outfitted with special family sections for women to sit during matches.

The decision to allow females into stadiums is part of several reforms being made by Saudi Arabia, which will allow females to drive for the first time ever starting in June.

Attendance for Saudi Arabian football has recently been in decline, and the decision to permit women in stadium is expected to help remedy that problem.