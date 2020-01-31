World Athletics Postpones Nanjing 2020 Indoor Championships Due to Outbreak of Corona virus

The World Athletics has postponed Nanjing 2020 World Athletics Indoor Championships to March 2021 due to the outbreak of Coronavirus in the country.

Expressing its support to China in the effort to contain the new virus, World Athletics stated that it has agreed with the organizers of the World Athletics Indoor Championships in Nanjing to postpone the event for a year.

“It is necessary to provide our athletes, member federations and partners with a clear way forward in what is a complex and fast-moving set of circumstances,” a press release of the international governing body of athletics said.

The World Athletics revealed that it has considered the possibility of relocating the event to another country and would like to thank the cities that have volunteered to host the championships. “However, given concerns still exist regarding the spread of the virus outside China, we have decided not to go with this option, as it may lead to further postponement at a later date.”

The World Athletics will now work with athletes, partners and the Nanjing organizing committee to secure a date in 2021 to stage this event.