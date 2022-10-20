World Cup 2022: Mandatory Hayya Card Your Gateway to Ultimate Fan Experience

The FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 will kick off only after 31 days, for the first time in the Middle East and the Arab region. The State of Qatar will host the world's most prestigious sporting event from Nov. 20 to Dec.18.

A month from now, the world will be watching an exceptional World Cup edition, mostly expected to be the best in history, with the State of Qatar having prepared well for this tournament. This achievement will prompt billions around the world to watch, search and read about Qatar, the Gulf Arab state that won the 2022 World Cup bid 12 years ago.

In a bid to achieve a successful and comfortable world cup hosting for visitors and football fans, the Organizing Committee introduced the Hayya Card. This means that all local and international fans who intend to attend the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 matches have to apply for the digital Hayya Card as an entry permit to the State and stadiums along with match tickets.

The card reflects a smart technology provided by the Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy (SC) to all valid applications and valid tickets.

To apply for, obtain and use the card, any fan intending to attend the Qatar World Cup 2022 must visit the Hayya portal to apply for the card in accordance with the required conditions.

The SC set up a number of Hayya Card service centers, which explain the many services to be provided by the card, including access to public transportation such as the Doha Metro, public buses and trams as well as the buses that transport people to attend matches. Also among the services is free access to public transportation to move around the country during the championship.

In addition to holding a valid match ticket or match ticket application number at the time you make the application, to be eligible for the Hayya Card, you must be of 18 years of age or older or are the parent or guardian of the applicant. Also, you will ensure that you have obtained a valid visa prior to arriving in Qatar, or you are in Qatar and hold a valid visa. All applicants must comply with all laws of the State of Qatar during their stay in the country; and to abide at all times by the terms and regulations of the International Federation of Football Associations (FIFA) regarding the issuance of tickets.

If the SC or any other government agency decides that the applicant does not meet the eligibity criteria, the SC may deny your application, cancel your access to the Hayya Portal or terminate any Hayya Card that may have been issued, at its sole discretion.

Executive Director of the Haya platform at the Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy, Saeed Al Kuwari, confirmed that the Hayya Card Service Center at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center (DECC) provides service to 80 people per minute through 80 counters set to assist the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 fans. He stressed that the Hayya card is mandatory for all ticketed fans to enter the eight World Cup stadiums, and free access to public transportation on match days throughout the tournament period, adding the card will serve as an entry permit for international fans.

Al Kuwari said that this service is provided at two service centers at DECC in the West Bay region, and the Ali bin Hamad Al Attiyah Arena in Al Sadd Sports Club. He pointed out that the printed card is not mandatory, as the Hayya Card holder can use the digital version that It enables him to benefit from all services after activating them.

To get the card issued in any center, applicants will go through two phases, Al Kuwari said, adding that the centers operate all days of the week, from Saturdays to Thursdays from 10 am to 10 pm, and on Fridays from 2 pm to 10 pm.

To apply for Hayya Card, please visit Qatar2022.qa or download the Hayya to Qatar 2022 app (available for iOS, Android and Huawei). Fans are required to have valid ticket numbers, their personal data and copies of their passports or ID cards, as well as uploading information on the place of residence.

To obtain a Hayya card, the applicant will need to register for a Hayya account to apply or log into the Hayya portal using a FIFA.com user account by submitting the application. If you provide any information that is inaccurate, not current or incomplete, or the SC has reasonable grounds to suspect that such information is inaccurate, not current or incomplete, the SC may deny your application, cancel your access to the Hayya Portal or terminate any Hayya Card that may have been issued, at its sole discretion in case the card was proven to be misused.

In order to apply for the fan card paper, detailed personal information is required on the Hayya portal, and it is not possible to apply for a Hayya card without providing the mandatory information stipulated in the portal, and you will be able to make two further applications by providing the application data and any other additional information communicated to you. If you have inserted incorrect application data you will need to wait until you receive a response on your initial application before you can submit any further application with correct application data. You will need to ensure you make an application in sufficient time in order to attend a match.

Finally, the SC has the right to terminate or suspend the Hayya Card or its services at any time, if these conditions are not complied with, or for any other reason as stipulated in these conditions, as it is not possible to grant, lend, sell or transfer the Hayya Card to any person or organization that is not authorized in writing to receive it by the SC.