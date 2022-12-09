World Cup: Croatia vs Brazil predicted lineups

Albawaba - Brazil are set to face Croatia today in a mouth-watering tie that will take place at the Education City Stadium as they kick-off the quarter-finals of the 2022 World Cup.
Below are the predicted lineups for the match:
Croatia vs Brazil predicted lineups:
Croatia (4-3-3):
Dominik Livakovic; Josip Juranovic, Dejan Lovren, Josko Gvardiol, Borna Sosa; Marcelo Brozovic, Luka Modric, Mateo Kovacic; Andrej Kramaric, Bruno Petkovic, Ivan Perisic.
Brazil (4-2-3-1):
Alisson Becker; Eder Militao, Marquinhos, Thiago Silva, Alex Sandro; Casemiro, Lucas Paqueta; Raphinha, Neymar Junior, Vinicius Junior; Richarlison.
