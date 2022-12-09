  1. Home
  3. World Cup: Croatia vs Brazil predicted lineups

Published December 9th, 2022 - 11:11 GMT
Players of Brazil pose for the team picture ahead of the Qatar 2022 World Cup round of 16 football match between Brazil and South Korea at Stadium 974 in Doha on December 5, 2022. (Photo by NELSON ALMEIDA / AFP)
Players of Brazil pose for the team picture ahead of the Qatar 2022 World Cup round of 16 football match between Brazil and South Korea at Stadium 974 in Doha on December 5, 2022. (Photo by NELSON ALMEIDA / AFP)

Albawaba - Brazil are set to face Croatia today in a mouth-watering tie that will take place at the Education City Stadium as they kick-off the quarter-finals of the 2022 World Cup.

Below are the predicted lineups for the match:

Croatia vs Brazil predicted lineups:

Croatia (4-3-3):

Dominik Livakovic; Josip Juranovic, Dejan Lovren, Josko Gvardiol, Borna Sosa; Marcelo Brozovic, Luka Modric, Mateo Kovacic; Andrej Kramaric, Bruno Petkovic, Ivan Perisic.

Brazil (4-2-3-1):

Alisson Becker; Eder Militao, Marquinhos, Thiago Silva, Alex Sandro; Casemiro, Lucas Paqueta; Raphinha, Neymar Junior, Vinicius Junior; Richarlison.

Croatia's players pose for a group picture at the start of the Qatar 2022 World Cup round of 16 football match between Japan and Croatia at the Al-Janoub Stadium in Al-Wakrah, south of Doha on December 5, 2022. (Photo by OZAN KOSE / AFP)
Croatia's players pose for a group picture at the start of the Qatar 2022 World Cup round of 16 football match between Japan and Croatia at the Al-Janoub Stadium in Al-Wakrah, south of Doha on December 5, 2022. (Photo by OZAN KOSE / AFP)
