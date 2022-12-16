World Cup: Croatia vs Morocco predicted lineups

The 2022 World Cup bronze medal will be on the line as Croatia meet Morocco in Saturday's third-placed playoff at the Khalifa International Stadium.
Below are the expected lineups for both teams...
Croatia vs Morocco predicted lineups:
Croatia:
Coach: Zlatko Dalic.
Dominik Livakovic; Josip Stanisic, Dejan Lovren, Josko Gvardiol, Borna Sosa; Luka Modric, Kristijan Jakic, Mateo Kovacic; Nikola Vlasic, Andrej Kramaric, Ivan Perisic.
Morocco:
Coach: Walid Regragui
Yassine Bono; Achraf Hakimi, Jawad El-Yamiq, Achraf Dari, Yahia Attiyat-Allah; Azzedine Ounahi, Sofyan Amrabat, Selim Amallah; Hakim Ziyech, Youssef En-Nesyri, Sofiane Boufal.
