  3. World Cup: Croatia vs Morocco predicted lineups

Published December 16th, 2022 - 11:13 GMT
Croatia's midfielder #10 Luka Modric and Morocco's midfielder #07 Hakim Ziyech jump for a header during the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group F football match between Morocco and Croatia at the Al-Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, north of Doha on November 23, 2022. (Photo by MANAN VATSYAYANA / AFP)
Croatia's midfielder #10 Luka Modric and Morocco's midfielder #07 Hakim Ziyech jump for a header during the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group F football match between Morocco and Croatia at the Al-Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, north of Doha on November 23, 2022. (Photo by MANAN VATSYAYANA / AFP)

The 2022 World Cup bronze medal will be on the line as Croatia meet Morocco in Saturday's third-placed playoff at the Khalifa International Stadium.

Below are the expected lineups for both teams...

Croatia vs Morocco predicted lineups:

Croatia:

Coach: Zlatko Dalic.

Dominik Livakovic; Josip Stanisic, Dejan Lovren, Josko Gvardiol, Borna Sosa; Luka Modric, Kristijan Jakic, Mateo Kovacic; Nikola Vlasic, Andrej Kramaric, Ivan Perisic.

Morocco:

Coach: Walid Regragui

Yassine Bono; Achraf Hakimi, Jawad El-Yamiq, Achraf Dari, Yahia Attiyat-Allah; Azzedine Ounahi, Sofyan Amrabat, Selim Amallah; Hakim Ziyech, Youssef En-Nesyri, Sofiane Boufal.

