World Cup: England vs France predicted lineups

Published December 10th, 2022 - 11:42 GMT
England's players pose for a team picture ahead of the Qatar 2022 World Cup round of 16 football match between England and Senegal at the Al-Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, north of Doha on December 4, 2022. (Photo by Jewel SAMAD / AFP)
England's players pose for a team picture ahead of the Qatar 2022 World Cup round of 16 football match between England and Senegal at the Al-Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, north of Doha on December 4, 2022. (Photo by Jewel SAMAD / AFP)

Albawaba - England are expected to field an unchanged starting line-up for their huge World Cup quarter-final against France today.

Here are the expected lineups for both sides:

England vs France predicted lineups:

England (4-3-3):

Coach: Gareth Southgate

Jordan Pickford; Kyle Walker, John Stones, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw; Jordan Henderson, Jude Bellingham, Declan Rice; Bukayo Saka, Harry Kane, Phil Foden.

France (4-2-3-1):

Coach: Didier Deschamps

Hugo Lloris; Jules Kounde, Raphael Varane, Dayot Upamecano, Theo Hernandez; Aurelien Tchouameni, Adrien Rabiot; Ousmane Dembele, Antoine Griezmann, Kylian Mbappe, Olivier Giroud.

France's players pose for group picture during the Qatar 2022 World Cup round of 16 football match between France and Poland at the Al-Thumama Stadium in Doha on December 4, 2022. (Photo by Glyn KIRK / AFP)
France's players pose for group picture during the Qatar 2022 World Cup round of 16 football match between France and Poland at the Al-Thumama Stadium in Doha on December 4, 2022. (Photo by Glyn KIRK / AFP)
