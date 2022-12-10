World Cup: England vs France predicted lineups

Albawaba - England are expected to field an unchanged starting line-up for their huge World Cup quarter-final against France today.
Here are the expected lineups for both sides:
England vs France predicted lineups:
England (4-3-3):
Coach: Gareth Southgate
Jordan Pickford; Kyle Walker, John Stones, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw; Jordan Henderson, Jude Bellingham, Declan Rice; Bukayo Saka, Harry Kane, Phil Foden.
France (4-2-3-1):
Coach: Didier Deschamps
Hugo Lloris; Jules Kounde, Raphael Varane, Dayot Upamecano, Theo Hernandez; Aurelien Tchouameni, Adrien Rabiot; Ousmane Dembele, Antoine Griezmann, Kylian Mbappe, Olivier Giroud.
