World Cup: England vs France predicted lineups

England are expected to field an unchanged starting line-up for their huge World Cup quarter-final against France today.

Here are the expected lineups for both sides:

England vs France predicted lineups:

England (4-3-3):

Coach: Gareth Southgate

Jordan Pickford; Kyle Walker, John Stones, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw; Jordan Henderson, Jude Bellingham, Declan Rice; Bukayo Saka, Harry Kane, Phil Foden.

France (4-2-3-1):

Coach: Didier Deschamps

Hugo Lloris; Jules Kounde, Raphael Varane, Dayot Upamecano, Theo Hernandez; Aurelien Tchouameni, Adrien Rabiot; Ousmane Dembele, Antoine Griezmann, Kylian Mbappe, Olivier Giroud.