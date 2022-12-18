World Cup final: Argentina vs France predicted lineups

The 2022 FIFA World Cup final will be taking place today as title holders France meet Lionel Messi's Argentina at the Lusail Stadium in Qatar.

Below are the expected lineups for both sides.

Argentina vs France prediected lineups:

Argentina (4-3-3):

Coach: Lionel Scaloni.

Emiliano Martínez; Nahuel Molina, Cristian Romero, Nicolas Otamendi, Marcos Acuña; Rodrigo De Paul, Enzo Fernández, Alexis Mac Allister; Angel Di María, Lionel Messi, Julian Álvarez.

France (4-2-3-1):

Coach: Didier Deschamps.

Hugo Lloris; Jules Kounde, Raphael Varane, Dayot Upamecano, Theo Hernandez; Aurelien Tchouaméni, Adrien Rabiot; Ousmane Dembélé, Antoine Griezmann, Kylian Mbappe; Olivier Giroud.