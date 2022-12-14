  1. Home
  2. Sport
  3. World Cup: France vs Morocco predicted lineups

World Cup: France vs Morocco predicted lineups

Published December 14th, 2022 - 01:37 GMT
Morocco's defender #02 Achraf Hakimi (L) on December 6, 2022 and France's forward #10 Kylian Mbappe, in Doha on November 26, 2022. France will play Morocco in the Qatar 2022 World Cup football semi-final match in Doha on December 14, 2022. (Photo by Jack GUEZ and Franck FIFE / AFP)
Morocco's defender #02 Achraf Hakimi (L) on December 6, 2022 and France's forward #10 Kylian Mbappe, in Doha on November 26, 2022. France will play Morocco in the Qatar 2022 World Cup football semi-final match in Doha on December 14, 2022. (Photo by Jack GUEZ and Franck FIFE / AFP)

Title holders France are set to face Morocco in the 2022 FIFA World Cup semi-finals today as they hope to reach the final for a second straight time.

Morocco will be eager to cause an upset themselves as they plot to secure a spot in next Sunday's final.

Below are the expected lineups for both sides.

France vs Morocco predicted lineups:

  • France:

Hugo Lloris; Jules Kounde, Raphael Varane, Dayot Upamecano, Theo Hernandez; Aurelien Tchouameni, Adrien Rabiot; Ousmane Dembele, Antoine Griezmann, Kylian Mbappe; Olivier Giroud.

  • Morocco:

Yassine Bono; Achraf Hakimi, Jawad El Yamiq, Nayef Aguerd, Noussair Mazraoui; Azzedine Ounahi, Sofyan Amrabat, Selim Amallah; Hakim Ziyech, Youssef En-Nesyri, Sofiane Boufal.

Tags:France football teamMorocco football team2022 FIFA World Cup

© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...