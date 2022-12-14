World Cup: France vs Morocco predicted lineups

Title holders France are set to face Morocco in the 2022 FIFA World Cup semi-finals today as they hope to reach the final for a second straight time.

Morocco will be eager to cause an upset themselves as they plot to secure a spot in next Sunday's final.

Below are the expected lineups for both sides.

France vs Morocco predicted lineups:

France:

Hugo Lloris; Jules Kounde, Raphael Varane, Dayot Upamecano, Theo Hernandez; Aurelien Tchouameni, Adrien Rabiot; Ousmane Dembele, Antoine Griezmann, Kylian Mbappe; Olivier Giroud.

Morocco:

Yassine Bono; Achraf Hakimi, Jawad El Yamiq, Nayef Aguerd, Noussair Mazraoui; Azzedine Ounahi, Sofyan Amrabat, Selim Amallah; Hakim Ziyech, Youssef En-Nesyri, Sofiane Boufal.