World Cup: Morocco vs Portugal predicted lineups

Albawaba - Morocco are set to lock horns with Portugal on Saturday for a place in the 2022 World Cup semi-finals in an encounter that could see Cristiano Ronaldo left out of Fernando Santos' lineup once again.

Below are the expected lineups for both teams:

Morocco vs Portugal predicted lineups

Morocco (4-3-3):

Coach: Walid Regragui

Yassine Bounou; Achraf Hakimi, Nayef Aguerd, Romain Saiss, Noussair Mazraoui; Sofyan Amrabat, Selim Amallah, Azzedine Ounahi; Hakim Ziyech, Youssef En-Nesyri, Sofiane Boufal.

Portugal (4-2-3-1):

Coach: Fernando Santos

Diogo Costa; Diogo Dalot, Pepe, Ruben Dias, Raphael Guerreiro; Ruben Neves, Otavio; Bernardo Silva, Bruno Fernandes, Joao Felix; Goncalo Ramos.