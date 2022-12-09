World Cup: Netherlands vs Argentina predicted lineups

Albawaba - The Netherlands and Argentina will go head-to-head on Friday for a place in the semi-finals of the 2022 Qatar World Cup.

Below are the predicted lineups for both sides.

Netherlands vs Argentina predicted lineups:

Netherlands (3-4-1-2):

Andries Noppert; Jurrien Timber, Virgil Van Dijk, Nathan Ake; Denzel Dumfries, Marten De Roon, Frenkie De Jong, Daley Blind; Davy Klaassen; Cody Gakpo, Memphis Depay.

Argentina (4-3-3):

Emiliano Martinez; Nahuel Molina, Cristian Romero, Nicolas Otamendi, Marcos Acuna; Rodrigo De Paul, Enzo Fernandez, Alexis Mac Allister; Angel Di Maria, Lionel Messi, Julian Alvarez.