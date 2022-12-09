  1. Home
  3. World Cup: Netherlands vs Argentina predicted lineups

Published December 9th, 2022 - 11:26 GMT
Argentina team players pose ahead of the start of the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group C football match between Poland and Argentina at Stadium 974 in Doha on November 30, 2022. (Photo by JUAN MABROMATA / AFP)
Argentina team players pose ahead of the start of the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group C football match between Poland and Argentina at Stadium 974 in Doha on November 30, 2022. (Photo by JUAN MABROMATA / AFP)

Albawaba - The Netherlands and Argentina will go head-to-head on Friday for a place in the semi-finals of the 2022 Qatar World Cup.

Below are the predicted lineups for both sides.

Netherlands vs Argentina predicted lineups:

Netherlands (3-4-1-2):

Andries Noppert; Jurrien Timber, Virgil Van Dijk, Nathan Ake; Denzel Dumfries, Marten De Roon, Frenkie De Jong, Daley Blind; Davy Klaassen; Cody Gakpo, Memphis Depay.

Argentina (4-3-3):

Emiliano Martinez; Nahuel Molina, Cristian Romero, Nicolas Otamendi, Marcos Acuna; Rodrigo De Paul, Enzo Fernandez, Alexis Mac Allister; Angel Di Maria, Lionel Messi, Julian Alvarez.

Netherlands team players pose for pictures ahead of the Qatar 2022 World Cup round of 16 football match between the Netherlands and USA at Khalifa International Stadium in Doha on December 3, 2022. (Photo by Alberto PIZZOLI / AFP)
Netherlands team players pose for pictures ahead of the Qatar 2022 World Cup round of 16 football match between the Netherlands and USA at Khalifa International Stadium in Doha on December 3, 2022. (Photo by Alberto PIZZOLI / AFP)
