World Cup Qatar 2022 opening ceremony to begin at 5 pm on Nov 20

THE FIFA World Cup Qatar opening ceremony is scheduled to begin at 5 pm on Sunday, November 20, at the 60,000-capacity Al Bayt Stadium—two hours before the Qatar vs Ecuador opening fixture, which begins at 7 pm.

Traditionally, the tournament’s official mascot La’eeb is expected to carry out the ceremonial first kick of the competition.

During the Host Country Tournament Readiness Press Conference on Thursday, Khaled Al Mawlawi, Deputy Director General for Marketing, Communication, and Tournament Experience for the Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy said: “I advise that all ticket holders arrive at the stadium to attend the opening ceremony two to three hours before the game begins. The opening ceremony will begin at 5 pm.”

Al Mawlawi went on to say that Qatar will host a large festival for fans during the 2022 World Cup to give them the best experience possible.

"We had developed this plan based on the different criteria, facts knowing that people are coming from different parts of the world, tastes and backgrounds so we had to find our best way to come up with a variety of events, and destinations that serve all kinds of purpose," he said of how they decided on the array of events for the World Cup, such as the Corniche- a global street carnival.

When Qatar Tribune contacted FIFA on Thursday on details about the opening ceremony and performers, it said “that details on the opening ceremony for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 will be announced in due course.”

However, a slew of global artists is expected to perform at the opening ceremony.

Nora Fatehi, a Canadian actress best known for her work in the Indian film industry, is set to perform the tournament's official song, Light The Sky.

Light The Sky is the fourth single to be released from the Official Soundtrack, following global hits Hayya Hayya (Better Together), Arhbo, and The World is Yours to Take, with more to come before the tournament begins on November 20.

According to reports, hip-hop artists Black Eyed Peas, K-Pop stars BTS, and Colombian singer Shakira may all perform.

Shakira has performed at the World Cup opening ceremony before, having performed Waka Waka, the official song of the 2010 World Cup, in South Africa 12 years ago.

There have also been rumours that English pop star Dua Lipa, American rapper Lil Baby, and Nigerian "Buga" singer Kizz Daniel will perform.

Accreditation for social media influencers

Al Mawlawi hinted that Qatar is going above and beyond to make the World Cup and fan experience unlike any other by accepting registration and accreditation of social media influencers from all over the world.

Though no specific figure was provided, the official stated, "This is the first time in the history of the FIFA World Cup that we are accepting social media influencers to be part of the host country media quota."

By Ikoli Victor