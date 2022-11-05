World No.1 Alcaraz ruled out of ATP Finals and Davis Cup

World number one Carlos Alcaraz said on Saturday he will miss the ATP Finals and Davis Cup Finals with an abdominal tear that forced him to retire from the Paris Masters quarter-finals.

"After my withdrawal yesterday (Friday) and having been evaluated by my medical team... unfortunately this is the result of my injury: an internal oblique muscle tear in the left abdominal wall with an estimated recovery time of six weeks," Alcaraz said on social media.

"Unfortunately I won't make the ATP Finals or the Davis Cup Finals."

The 19-year-old Alcaraz, who became the youngest men's world number one after his US Open victory, had been set to play in the tour's season-ending finals for the first time.

Spain are due to play Croatia in the quarter-finals of the Davis Cup at the end of the month in Malaga, which is hosting the latter stages of the competition from November 22-27.

"It is tough and painful for me to miss these two events, which are so important to me, but all I can do is be positive and focus on my recovery," added Alcaraz.

The injury puts a premature end to a remarkable breakout season for the Spaniard, who leads the ATP tour with five titles in 2022.

He had been attempting to win a third Masters tournament of the year in Paris after victories in Miami and Madrid, but was forced to quit against Holger Rune on Friday while trailing by a set.

"At the end of the set, it was wrong. It was getting wrong and I preferred to retire and take care about it," Alcaraz told reporters.

"I couldn't serve well. I couldn't hit the forehand well. When I turn the body, I feel it. I feel the abdomen in so many movements.

"I was thinking about it. And playing like that with some problems and some things in my mind, it's better to retire."

Alcaraz would have been confirmed as the year-end world number one before the ATP Finals had he lifted the trophy this weekend in the French capital.

His place in the eight-man field for the November 13-20 event in Turin will be taken by Taylor Fritz.

