World Para Athletics Championships Moved to 2022

The 2021 World Para Athletics Championships in Japan were adjourned to 2022 on Thursday.

"The World Para Athletics Championships in Kobe, Japan have been rescheduled to 26 August-4 September 2022," the International Federation for Paralympic Athletics said on its website.

The world paralympic games body said that the new date was determined after the new coronavirus had forced the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games to be held in 2021.

The World Championships in Kobe were originally scheduled for Sept. 17-26, 2021.

Meanwhile, the 2020 Summer Paralympics will be in the capital Tokyo between Aug. 24 and Sept. 5, 2021.

