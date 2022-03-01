  1. Home
  3. World Rugby Bans Russia from Its Competitions

March 1st, 2022
World Rugby has banned Russia from its competitions with immediate effect until further notice, amid the country's military attack on Ukraine.

Rugby's governing body followed FIFA and UEFA in banning Russian teams and clubs from participating in their tournaments.

An official statement was issued by the sport's governing body.

It read: "World Rugby reiterates its condemnation of Russia's aggressive invasion of Ukraine and the facilitation of this action by Belarus.

"The global rugby family is united in standing in solidarity with everyone affected by these deeply disturbing events and joins the global community in calling for the restoration of peace."

The sport's governing body also announced that is has banned Belarus who supported Russia's military attack on Ukraine despite not being a World Rugby member.

Tags:World RugbyRussia Rugby teamFIFAUEFARugby

