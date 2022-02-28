FIFA Suspends Russia Until Further Notice Due to Ukraine Crisis

FIFA has announced on Monday that it will suspend Russia from all international football until further notice.

This development comes following Russia's military attack on Ukraine.

The Russian national team will be banned from competing with immediate effect.

A joint statement issued by FIFA and UEFA said: "Following the initial decisions adopted by the FIFA Council and the UEFA Executive Committee, which envisaged the adoption of additional measures, FIFA and UEFA have today decided together that all Russian teams, whether national representative teams or club teams, shall be suspended from participation in both FIFA and UEFA competitions until further notice.

"These decisions were adopted today by the Bureau of the FIFA Council and the Executive Committee of UEFA, respectively the highest decision-making bodies of both institutions on such urgent matters.

"Football is fully united here and in full solidarity with all the people affected in Ukraine. Both Presidents hope that the situation in Ukraine will improve significantly and rapidly so that football can again be a vector for unity and peace amongst people."

Russia responds to suspension

The Russian Football Union responded by the following statement: "The Russian Football Union categorically disagrees with the decision of FIFA and UEFA to suspend all Russian teams.

"We reserve the right to challenge the decision of FIFA and UEFA in accordance with international sports law.

"We believe that this decision is contrary to the norms and principles of international competition, as well as the spirit of sports. It has an obvious discriminatory character and harms a huge number of athletes, coaches, employees of clubs and national teams, and most importantly, millions of Russian and foreign fans, whose interests international sports organizations must protect in the first place.

"Such actions are dividing the world sports community, which has always adhered to the principles of equality, mutual respect and independence from politics."