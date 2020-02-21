Wrestling Superstars Descend on Doha for QPW Superslam

Wrestling superstars from across the globe will clash for four championship titles at the second edition of Qatar Pro Wrestling’s (QPW) Superslam set to take place on Friday at Lusail Sports Arena

A line up of wrestling superstars from across the globe will clash for four championship titles at the second edition of Qatar Pro Wrestling’s (QPW) Superslam set to take place on Friday (February 21) at the Lusail Sports Arena. Wrestling fans will have the opportunity to see world legends such as Eric Bischoff, The Great Khali, Kevin Nash, Mark Henry, and "Road Warrior" Animal, as well as favourites like Alberto del Rio, Rob Van Dam, PJ Black, Brian Cage, Nzo, Matt Sydal, Chris Raaber, Alofa, Caprice Coleman, Brian Pillman Jr, Apolo, Carlito, Chris Masters, Matt Cross, Johnny Storm, Jody Fleisch, Apolo Jr, Dos Caras, White Eagle, Tristan Archer and Mil Muertes.

“This is a unique show as a Qatar brand, supported by the Ministry of Culture and Sports. It is a gathering of world professional wrestlers ever to take place outside of the US,” QPW chairman Ali Ahmad al-Marafi told a press conference on Thursday at Dusit Doha Hotel. He was joined by QPW general manager Eric Bischoff, QPW co-founder and board member Bilal Taha, pro-wrestlers Rob Van Dam and Alofa and his manager.

Founded in 2013 in Doha, QPW is the first and only professional wrestling association in the Middle East. It brings superstar wrestlers from around the world to premiere in incredible wrestling shows with large-scale productions throughout the Arab World. According to al-Marafi, more than 10,000 fans from across the Middle East and North Africa are expected to watch and cheer for their favourite wrestlers in what was described as “a sporting experience like no other.”

While four championship titles are at stake in this event – QPW Tag Team, QPW King of Ladder, QPW Middle East, and QPW World Titles – spectators will also have the chance to watch and enjoy several single matches in between the title games. As finalists and two of the most popular wrestlers joined the press conference on Thursday, attendees witnessed a “tensed but exciting” exchange of words and gestures as both athletes, Rob Van Dam and Alofa, expressed their confidence in winning the championship title.

Mexican-American professional wrestler Alberto del Rio, currently the QPW World Title Championship holder, is also competing to defend his crown. Taha said Superslam 2 features seven matches and four titles but stressed that the most important remains to be the world championship title, where superstars Chris Raaber, Alofa, Rob Van Dam, and Alberto Del Rio will fight it out in the ring.

He noted that this one-of-its-kind event will also showcase a number of local wrestlers from the QPW Academy as a kick-off match before the international fights. “QPW started an academy in Qatar five years ago – the QPW Academy – we have more than 12 regular students since then. Our aim is to have a pool of young talents and for them to have the opportunity in the future to be in the same stage like everybody else in the world,” he said.

QPW partnered with Doha Festival City as Platinum Sponsor; Dusit Doha Hotel, the 5-star luxury property located in West Bay Doha as the Hospitality Partner for this exclusive event; Gulf Times as the Newspaper Partner, Qabayan Radio as the exclusive Filipino Radio Partner, ILoveQatar as the Official Digital Partner, while Qatar Living, QL Lifestyle, WhatsUpDoha, and Marhaba are Digital Media Partners.

Doha Festival City’s sponsorship integrates within its month-long “Be Active” campaign carried out throughout February to mark Qatar’s National Sports Day, which features an array of sports and other recreational activities, both indoor and outdoor. According to the organisers, gates will open at 6pm and the show will start at 8pm. Ticket prices vary from QR70 (bronze), QR250 (silver), QR500 (gold) and QR1,000 (VIP). Tickets for this family event can be purchased on www.qpw-wrestling.com.

On the eve of the championship, a large number of fans had the chance to welcome and meet their favourite pro-wrestling superstars at a special event on Thursday at Doha Festival City’s Birds Island at Angry Birds World.

Joey Aguilar