Xavi Joins Haydos, Others in Taking Pay Cut

Al Sadd Sports Club’s head coach Xavi Hernandez has become the latest star in Qatar to join the list of a number of players and coaches in taking a pay cut to support the fight against the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Just two days ago, Qatar’s football stars stepped forward and announced that they would be taking pay cuts as a gesture of solidarity in dealing with the coronavirus crisis, the former Barcelona legend Xavi has now done so.

Qatar’s national team and Al Sadd captain Hassan al Haydos, 2018 AFC Player of the Year Abdelkarim Hassan, and defender Bassem al Rawi, who plays for Al Duhail in the Qatar Stars League, and Assem Madibo and Almoez Ali, are among the star players who have announced their decisions.

The others following suit include the national team and Al Sadd goalkeeper Saad al Sheeb, Al Duhail SC midfielder Assim Madibo and Al Gharafa defender Almahdi Ali, and Al Arabi player Ahmed Fathi besides many others.

Al Sadd player and captain of the first Qatari team Haydos said that everyone knows the great ordeal that the country and the whole world are going through during the current period with the spread of the coronavirus.

“Out of my sense of responsibility towards my dear country, I announce waiving part of my salary to express through this my support to all the efforts that are being made to address this pandemic, and I have informed the Qatar Players Association to take the necessary measures to reach an agreement in this regard.”

He added that what he did could not be compared to the sacrifices made by the official cadres in the State, especially the medical ones, “as they stand in the first ranks to fight this scourge, which I hope Allah will end it soon.”

Dosari, while praising the step of his colleague Haydos, announced that he will waive part of his salary, considering that an obligatory step for them as players, in order to stand with everyone during the current ordeal.

Abdulaziz Hatim, Qatar national team and Al Rayyan player, said that the reduction comes as an initiative from him, and stems from his feeling of responsibility looking at the requirements of the current situation, and his appreciation of the officials and those in charge of sport, hoping that this pandemic will disappear soon and the football activity will return in various countries of the world.

Also, Abdul Karim Hassan stressed that this is a duty that everyone must fulfill, out of a sense of responsibility towards a country that has given us so much, adding, “I have informed the Qatar Players Association of my decision, and I hope that everyone is fine, and the situation will pass quickly.”

Rawi, stressing the importance of solidarity among all, said, “I have the honor to join this initiative, and agree to reduce my salary.”

Fathi announced joining the initiative and said, “I consider this initiative a duty as everyone needs to come together to overcome the current conditions.”