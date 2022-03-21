Xavi Refuses to Rule Out Barcelona Winning La Liga

Barcelona boss Xavi Hernandez has refused to rule out catching up on La Liga leaders Real Madrid after thrashing them 4-0 at the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday.

The 42-year-old managed to turn Barca's fortunes since taking over as head coach last November.

The Spaniard tried to instill the club's core values in current team players due to his previous experience.

Xavi said after the important win at a press conference as quoted by DAZN: "It was a complete performance.

"We were much better than Madrid. We played almost as the home team at their ground.

"We could easily have scored five or six. We changed the negative dynamic of losing the last few Clasicos. It's a day to enjoy, not only as a Barca manager, but also a fan."

When asked if he felt Barcelona are able to clinch the Spanish league title this season, he responded by saying: "I don't know if we can win the title, we can't rule out anything.

"Maybe we're a bit late, but this is a very big win for us."