Xavi Wants Thiago Back at Barcelona

New Barcelona head coach Xaxi Hernandez is keen on bringing Liverpool star Thiago Alcantara back to Camp Nou - according to SPORT.

The Spain international does not mind returning to Barca.

Xavi became Barcelona's new manager last week following his departure from Al Sadd.

The former playmaker is eager to bring back Thiago who is yet to settle at Anfield since his move in the summer of 2020.

He signed a four-year contract for a reported fee of £20 million, with the potential for a further £5 million in add-ons.

Spain's midfielder Thiago Alcantara controls the ball during the UEFA EURO 2020 quarter-final football match between Switzerland and Spain at the Saint Petersburg Stadium in Saint Petersburg on July 2, 2021. / AFP / POOL / Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV