Zamalek Deny Interest in Syrian Striker Kharbin

Al-Hilal's Omar Kharbin

Zamalek have denied all reports concerning a possible move of Al-Hilal's Omar Kharbin to the Cairo giants in the winter transfer window.



Local media had reported that Zamalek opened talks with the Syrian striker to strengthen the team's frontline in January.



"There are no negotiations with Omar Kharbin," read a statement on the club's official website on Sunday.



Egyptian side Pyramids announced last month that they signed the international striker in a six-month loan deal from Saudi side Al-Hilal, confirming that the contract will start in January.



With the decision of Pyramids owner Turki Al-Sheikh to stop investing in Egypt and sell the club, the fate of the Syrian striker remains unclear.



The 24-year-old is one of the hottest talents in Asia, as he was named 2017 Asian player of the year.



He scored the only goal of his side's 1-2 loss to Zamalek in the Egyptian-Saudi Super Cup earlier this month.