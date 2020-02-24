Zamalek Forfeit Egyptian League Games in Protest Against EFA Sanctions

Zamalek announced on Sunday that they will not complete the current season of the Egyptian Premier League in protest against the recent sanctions imposed by the country's football association over unrest in the recent Super Cup match.

Zamalek's announcement comes just hours ahead of Monday-#39;s anticipated league derby, where Ahly is supposed to face Zamalek in a postponed game from the domestic competition.

The board decided not to complete the Egyptian league as long as the current illegal interim board headed by Amr El-Ganainy persists, reads a short statement on Zamalek's official website.

Late on Saturday, the Egyptian Football Association's (EFA) disciplinary committee announced heavy sanctions on Ahly and Zamalek after misconduct during the Super Cup game between the two sides in the UAE on Thursday.

Zamalek defeated arch rivals Ahly in the Egyptian Super Cup with a 4-3 shootout victory following a 0-0 draw in Abu Dhabi on Thursday.

Zamalek president Mortada Mansour has also been included in the punishment list, being suspended from participating in any football activities for three games alongside a fine of EGP 200,000.

Mansour, who didn't attend the Super Cup match, reacted angrily to the EFA sanctions, insisting earlier on Sunday that his club will no longer compete in the domestic league under the supervision of this interim board.

Back in August, FIFA announced appointing a normalization committee for the Egyptian Football Association (EFA) headed by Zamalek's former board member Amr El-Ganainy until the upcoming elections.

The decision of the world football governing body followed the resignation of the EFA president Hany Abo Rida and all board members after the national team's unceremonious exit from the African Cup of Nations in the round of 16 at home last July.

FIFA said at the time that 31 July 2020 is the deadline of the work of the committee, which can also finish the mission earlier if it fulfills all its tasks.

Regarding Monday's derby, Ahly confirmed their attendance at Cairo's international stadium on time for the Zamalek match despite their decision to escalate the EFA sanctions to FIFA.