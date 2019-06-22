Zetchi: ِAlgeria Ready for Africa Cup of Nations

President of the Algeria Football Federation Kheireddine Zetchi has spoken of the Desert Foxes’ readiness for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon).

Djamel Belmadi’s men will kick-off their quest for glory in the tournament against Kenya at the 30 June Stadium on Sunday.

Having recently arrived in Cairo from their training base in Qatar, Zetchi is confident that the Desert Foxes will make their teaming fans proud.

"We are very happy to be here in Egypt, we thank the ambassador and his staff as well as our supporters who are present to welcome us,” he told DZFOOT.

"The African Cup will start in a few days, we are ready to enter this competition and we hope to make the Algerian people happy."

After their opening game, Algeria will square up against Senegal on June 27 before wrapping up their Group C fixtures against Tanzania on July 1.

The Desert Foxes last won the tournament in 1990 and will hope to clinch the trophy for the second time in their history in Egypt.