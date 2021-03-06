Zidane Insists Hazard Has Not Suffered Another Injury Setback

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane has denied reports Eden Hazard has suffered a setback in his recovery from his latest injury.

The Belgian winger, who has been sidelined since the beginning of February with a muscle problem, has been pictured in light training outside on the grass with his team-mates, suggesting he is edging closer to a return.

However, reports in the Spanish media claimed Hazard had felt some discomfort that forced him off the training pitch - but his manager insists his recovery is on track.