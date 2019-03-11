Zidane Poised for Stunning Real Madrid Return
Frenchman set to take Blancos reins for a second time
Zinedine Zidane is set to make a stunning return to Real Madrid, according to Marca.
The Blancos, who have endured a testing 2018-19 campaign, are ready to part with Santiago Solari.
Once he has been relieved of his duties, Zidane - who led Madrid to three successive Champions League wins and the Liga title - will be appointed for a second spell.
