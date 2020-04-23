Zidane Should Not Coach Juventus - Cassano

Antonio Cassano believes that Juventus should not look at Zinedine Zidane for a future coaching role as his style is too similar to that of predecessor Massimiliano Allegri.

Zidane is currently in his second spell on the bench at Real Madrid, having won three Champions League titles in as many years in an incredible start to life as a trainer.

He has found things harder going upon returning, however, leading the Merengue to a third-placed finish in La Liga in 2018-19 while going out of Europe at the last-16 stage.