Ziyech Shines as Chelsea Draw Ajax in Stunning Match

Chelsea managed to get a point at home as they drew 4-4 with Ajax on Tuesday in a Group F match of the UEFA Champions League.

In the match played at Stamford Bridge in London, Chelsea forward Tammy Abraham's own goal gave Ajax the lead in only the second minute.

The Blues quickly responded in the fifth minute with midfielder Jorginho's penalty while Dutch Forward Quincy Promes scored a goal in the 20th minute to give Ajax the lead again.

Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga could not save Ajax midfielder Hakim Ziyech's long-distance free-kick and scored an own goal in the 35th minute, putting Ajax in front 3-1.

In the second half, Ajax midfielder Donny van de Beek found the net in the 55th minute, making it 4-1.

It went all right for Chelsea and all wrong for Ajax after that.

Eight minutes after the goal, the London team came back with Spanish defender Cesar Azpilicueta as Chelsea found the net, with Jorginho scoring another penalty to make it 4-3.

The English team's young defender Reece James equalized the match in the 74th minute as Chelsea managed to earn one point in a thrilling game.

Ajax players Daley Blind and Joel Veltman were sent off by Italian referee Gianluca Rocchi.

In another Group H match, Valencia defeated Lille 4-1 at Mestalla Stadium.

The results are as follows:

Group E:

Napoli (Italy) - Salzburg (Austria) : 1-1

Liverpool (England) - Genk (Belgium) : 2-1

Group F:

Barcelona (Spain) - Slavia Prague (Czechia) : 0-0

Borussia Dortmund (Germany) - Inter (Italy) : 3-2

Group G:

Zenit (Russia) - Leipzig (Germany) : 0-2

Olympique Lyon (France) - Benfica (Portugal) : 3-1

Group H:

Chelsea (England) - Ajax (Netherlands) : 4-4

Valencia (Spain) - Lille (France) : 4-1