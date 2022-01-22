Zlatan Told Mbappe to Leave PSG for Real Madrid

Paris Saint-Germain striker Kylian Mbappe has approached Zlatan Ibrahimovic for career advice, and the Swede advised the Frenchman to pack his bags and move to Madrid.

The AC Milan star told the 23-year-old to leave the Parisian giants and sign for Real Madrid.

The 2018 World Cup winner will become a free agent in the summer but is yet to decide his future.

He was constantly linked to the Madrid club, but he could yet extend his stay at PSG after all.

Ibrahimovic told L'Equipe as quoted by Goal: "Only Kylian can answer you about where he has to go. It depends on what he wants, what he thinks.

"Me, I would have gone. But if I am PSG, I would try to keep him. It's him who will decide. PSG want to keep him, obviously, but does he want to stay?

"I also think that there are other clubs that want him: if you are a manager, and you have the means and you do not want to take Mbappe, you are in the wrong business. He asked me, yes, and I told him: 'If I were you, I would go to Real'.

"I had the chance to play in different teams, different countries, with different champions, and that's how I learned and grew. Playing at home all your career is easier, in my opinion. Whereas if you pack your bags and go to other places, it's an adventure."