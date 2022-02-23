Zverev Expelled from Mexican Open After 'Unsportsmanlike Conduct'

Germany's Alexander Zverev has been expelled from the Mexican Open on Tuesday night due to "unsportsmanlike conduct".

The World number three hit the umpire's chair several times with his racquet after losing a decisive tie-break.

He even came close to hitting umpire Alessandro Germani during the doubles match that he and Marcelo Melo lost 6-2 4-6 10-6 to Lloyd Glasspool and Harri Heliovaara.

The players shock hands after the end of the match and the German headed to the umpire's chair and started hitting it with his racquet.

"Due to unsportsmanlike conduct at the conclusion of his doubles match on Tuesday night, Alexander Zverev has been withdrawn from the tournament in Acapulco," the ATP said in a statement.