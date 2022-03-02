Ukraine War: 2000 Civilians Killed in Seven Days

Published March 2nd, 2022 - 01:53 GMT
Firefighters work to contain a fire at the Economy Department building of Karazin Kharkiv National University.
Firefighters work to contain a fire at the Economy Department building of Karazin Kharkiv National University, allegedly hit during recent shelling by Russia, on March 2, 2022. (Sergey BOBOK / AFP)

ALBAWABA - It is estimated that 2000 have been killed on the fighting since the war begun on the Ukraine seven days ago.

The figure, stated by the Ukraine president is being posted all over the social media with the 2000 figure being stressed over the passed seven days. 

Russian military intervention in the Ukraine started last Thursday 24 February, 2022 and many analysts believe it will continue.


