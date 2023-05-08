WhatsApp may exit from the UK

ALBAWABA - WhatsApp services may come to an end in Britain under a controversial draft legislation that the government says will organize online platforms in the country.

The Guardian reported that some ministers in the U.K. have warned that WhatsApp may disappear from the country.

WhatsApp could disappear from UK over privacy concerns, ministers told https://t.co/rvLiG49oJ3 — The Guardian (@guardian) May 8, 2023

The internet safety bill, a comprehensive piece of legislation that would affect practically every element of online life in Britain, is at the center of the controversy.

The bill reportedly gives the government the power to impose requirements on social media networks to use technology to tackle terrorism or child sexual abuse content, with fines of up to 10 percent of global turnover for violators.