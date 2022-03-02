“Lebanese Shiites Support Putin”: Russian Embassy in Lebanon Stirs Debate

The Russian Embassy in Lebanon has landed in boiling water following a Twitter post in which it wrote: “Lebanese Shiites raise in Southern Beirut, the capital, Russian flags and the photos of president Vladimir Putin to oppose the country’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants Abdallah Bou Habib condemnation of Putin’s special military operation in Ukraine.”

The Russian Embassy in Lebanon's Twitter account, later on, deleted the post and then reshared the photo with the same caption while removing the ‘Shiites’ word before re-deleting the whole tweet and photo.

Some Lebanese have decried the Tweet by the Russian Embassy and called it sham as one commented: “I assume politics aside that most Shia will sympathize with Ukrainians. Relating to the experience of foreign invader and occupier.”

On the other hand, a person said that lots of people in Lebanon do really support Russia’s invasion of Ukraine claiming that the western influence in the area increased in the political, economic, and cultural fields and that the Russian invasion is necessary to stop this influence and to ban Kyiv from joining the NATO.

A journalist called Mahmoud Ghazayel, has shared the photo of the Russian president in Beirut and said that this is a very old picture dating back to August 2020. However, he confirmed that the Russian Embassy in Lebanon has used this old photo in its latest tweets to show that despite the country’s FM denouncing the Russian invasion, the Lebanese people are supporting Putin.

السفارة الروسية في لبنان تستشهد ب الشيعة عبر تويتر..

يرفع اللبنانيون الشيعة صور لبوتين في العاصمة وهو دليل على رفض بيان بوحبيب — firas farhat (@farhat_firas) March 1, 2022

On February 24th, the Russian president Vladimir Putin announced a large-scale 'special military operations in Ukraine. Till this moment, data shared by the United Nations shows that at least 836,000 people have fled conflict in Ukraine while tension is still escalating.