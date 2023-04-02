2022-23 Premier League: Newcastle United vs Manchester United predicted lineups

ALBAWABA - Newcastle United welcome Manchester United to the St. James' Park in the Premier League on Sunday.
Match date: Sunday, April 2
Kick-off time: 15:30 UTC
Venue: St. James' Park
Newcastle United vs Manchester United probable lineups
- Newcastle possible Xl (4-3-3)
Head coach: Eddie Howe
Nick Pope; Kieran Trippier, Fabian Schar, Sven Botman, Dan Burn; Sean Longstaff, Bruno Guimaraes, Joe Willock; Allan Saint-Maximin, Alexander Isak, Joelinton
- Man Utd possible Xl (4-2-3-1)
Head coach: Erik ten Hag
David de Gea; Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Raphael Varane, Lisandro Martinez, Luke Shaw; Marcel Sabitzer, Scott McTominay; Antony, Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford; Wout Weghorst
