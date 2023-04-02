2022-23 Premier League: Newcastle United vs Manchester United predicted lineups

Published April 2nd, 2023 - 10:44 GMT
Manchester United's Portuguese midfielder Bruno Fernandes (L) celebrates with Manchester United's Brazilian midfielder Antony (R) after scoring their third goal during the English FA Cup quarter-final football match between Manchester United and Fulham at Old Trafford in Manchester, north-west England, on March 19, 2023. Man Utd won the game 3-1. (Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP)
ALBAWABA - Newcastle United welcome Manchester United to the St. James' Park in the Premier League on Sunday.

Match date: Sunday, April 2
Kick-off time: 15:30 UTC
Venue: St. James' Park

Newcastle United vs Manchester United probable lineups

  • Newcastle possible Xl (4-3-3)

Head coach: Eddie Howe

Nick Pope; Kieran Trippier, Fabian Schar, Sven Botman, Dan Burn; Sean Longstaff, Bruno Guimaraes, Joe Willock; Allan Saint-Maximin, Alexander Isak, Joelinton

  • Man Utd possible Xl (4-2-3-1)

Head coach: Erik ten Hag

David de Gea; Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Raphael Varane, Lisandro Martinez, Luke Shaw; Marcel Sabitzer, Scott McTominay; Antony, Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford; Wout Weghorst

Tags:Manchester UnitedNewcastle UnitedPremier League

