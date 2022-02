الطفل الأفغاني حيدر يكرر مأساة ريان ويتوفى داخل بئر عمقها 25 مترًا

So much work has been done that it cannot be done in ten days, but what Allah does not do will not happen

Only half a meter of the area is left. The child is visible and alive. If dragged, it may be hit by rocks.

@AnasHaqqani313 #Jildak #Haidar

. #حيدري_وژغورئ#SaveHaider pic.twitter.com/Ew968rRQuA