بعد ارتفاع سعره في الهند..نجم من بوليوود يهدي زوجته البصل!

نشرت مؤخرًا الكاتبة والمؤلفة الهندية توينكل خانا المعروف عنها خفة ظلها وروحها المرحة تعليقًا طريفًا حول الارتفاع الذي حصل بشكل غير منطقي على أسعار البصل في الهند.
وشاركت توينكل الخميس الماضي عبر حسابها على موقع إنستغرام صورة لـ"أقراط من البصل"، والذي قام زوجها الممثل أكشاي كومار بإهدائها إياهم، وعلقت قائلة: "عاد زوجي إلى المنزل بعد عمله، وقال لي: لقد تم عرض أقراط البصل هذه على كارينا كابور، ولكنني أعتقد أنها لم تكن منبهرة بهم، لذا علمت أنك ستحبيهم وجلبتهم لك على الفور".
وتابعت: "أحيانًا تكون أصغر الأشياء، وأكثرها سذاجة هي الأسرع في الوصول إلى قلبك".
My partner returns from performing at the Kapil Sharma show and says, ‘They were showing this to Kareena, I don’t think she was too impressed, but I knew you would enjoy them so I got them for you.’ Sometimes it’s the smallest things, the silliest things that can touch your heart. #onionearrings #bestpresentaward
ولاقت الصورة والكلام الذي قامت توينكل بمشاركته تفاعلًا كبيرًا من الجمهور، حيث تعامل المتابعين مع الأمر بشكل كوميدي بحت، وأغلب التعليقات كانت تصف كم هو أمر مضحك أن يستقبل أحدهم هدية عبارة عن أقراط من البصل.
Onions are the new Avocados! My bit this week for @tweakindia Repost @tweakindia "Though I spent most of my college years studying accounts, home science is what I have honed over the last 19-odd years. Inherently frugal by nature, I vigorously apply these skills when I am trying to balance the household budget. When onion prices started soaring to the point of daylight robbery, I again applied my acquired home science skills." — Says Twinkle Khanna Click on the link ( linkin.bio/tweakindia ) in @tweakindia description and tap on the corresponding image to read her piece and her selection of onion-free recipes. What are your solutions for coping with the rising prices?
