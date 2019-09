نسرين طافش بإطلالات لافتة.. بعضها منسوخ وأخرى عرضتها للإحراج أمام الكاميرا (صور)

‫⁧‫#نجوى_كرم_في_أبها‬⁩ 💖‬ ‫⁦‪ . . . Dress by: @ramikadi Makeup by: @wassglam Hair by: @azardany Styled by: @cedrichaddad Jewellery by: @gerardtufenkjian

A post shared by Najwa Karam (@najwakaram) on Jul 21, 2019 at 12:59pm PDT