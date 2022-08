معلق مباراة ريال مدريد أمام ألميريا في الدوري الإسباني والقنوات الناقلة

TOPSHOT - Real Madrid's French forward Karim Benzema (R) celebrates scoring the 2-0 goal with his team-mates Real Madrid's Brazilian forward Vinicius Junior (C) and Real Madrid's Uruguayan midfielder Federico Valverde (L) and Real Madrid's Croatian midfielder Luka Modric (R) during the UEFA Super Cup football match between Real Madrid vs Eintracht Frankfurt in Helsinki, on August 10, 2022. (Photo by JAVIER SORIANO / AFP)