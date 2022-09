موعد مباراة أتالانتا وتورينو في الدوري الإيطالي والقنوات الناقلة

Atalanta's Ukrainian midfielder Ruslan Malinovskyi (C) celebrates with Atalanta's Dutch defender Hans Hateboer (L) and Atalanta's Croatian midfielder Mario Pasalic (R) after opening the scoring during the Italian Serie A football match between Atalanta and AC Milan on August 21, 2022 at the stadio Atleti Azzurri d'Italia stadium in Bergamo. (Photo by Miguel MEDINA / AFP)