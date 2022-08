نجم ريال مدريد مارسيلو يقرر اعتزال كرة القدم

TOPSHOT - Real Madrid's Brazilian defender Marcelo addresses a press conference during a farewell event at the Ciudad Real Madrid sports facilities in Valdebebas, on the outskirts of Madrid, on June 13, 2022. Marcelo said an emotional goodbye to Real Madrid today as the most decorated player in the club’s history but insisted he has no plans to retire. Marcelo won 25 trophies at Real Madrid, including five Champions League, six La Liga and two Copa del Rey titles. (Photo by Pierre-Philippe MARCOU / AFP)