بالصور: بيلا حديد تتبرع بـ600 شجرة تكفيرًا عن ذنبها!

تبرَّعت عارضة الأزياء الأمريكية ذات الأصول الفلسطنينة "بيلا حديد" بـ600 شجرة بسبب التأثير البيئي لرحلاتها الجوية المتكررة خلال مسيرتها المهنية كعارضة أزياء عالمية لأشهر دور الأزياء والمصممين العالمين.
شاركت "بيلا حديد" متابعيها عبر موقع "إنستغرام" منشور مُرفق بصور للتبرعات التي قدَّمتها، وكتبت: " تبرعت بـ 600 شجرة ليتم زراعتها، 20 شجرة لكل رحلة قمت بها خلال الأشهر الثلاثة الماضية، وربما ستستمر لبقية العام. ليحزنني مقدار الأثر التي يصنعه عملي على زيادة نسبة الكربون، وكيف يؤثر تغير المناخ بوحشية على العالم، فالطبيعة بحاجه إلى بعض الحب".
Donating 600 trees to be planted , 20 for each flight I took these past 3 months and probably will continue for the rest of the year.It makes me sad how much my job effects my carbon footprint and of how brutally climate change is obviously effecting the world. Mother Nature needs some love...🌳🌼🌜 I’ll be starting with my home in California ( 129 million trees need to be restored re: wildfires, 1.3 million acres burned) and of course the Amazon for the most recent wildfires, but please reach out and let me know which locations need to be shown some love as well , all regions welcome🙏🏽 Africa, Asia, North America, and Latin America💛 this is so exciting and interesting to me, that even though I’m not physically there, trees are being brought to life in the most incredible places that are in demand of them! it’s the air we breathe, the water we drink, the biodiversity and animal life we need..🐛🐜🦗 I know it’s not much , but when I fly, I look out the window and see so many beautiful, extensive forests, so much land and trees but also so much that needs lots of help.. think about the animals too💛 anyways . once I get home I’m definitely planting my own tree outside. so inspired by my friends 💛🌿🌱🌳🌼🌼 ps I did some research and onetreeplanted.org is probably the easiest website I’ve found to donate to multiple regions at the same time, if you’re interested:)
وأضافت: "سأبدأ بمنزلي في كاليفورنيا، إذ يحتاج لزراعة 129 مليون شجرة جراء حرائق الغابات التي امتدت على طول 1.3 مليون فدان، وبالطبع حرائق الأمازون التي وقعت حديثًا.. لكن يرجى التواصل وإخبارنا بالمواقع التي تحتاج إلى إظهار بعض الحب أيضًا ، وجميع المناطق مرحب بها - إفريقيا، آسيا، أمريكا الشمالية، وأمريكا اللاتينية ".
وتابعت:"الموضوع حماسي وممتع بالنسبة لي، فرغم عدم تواجدي جسديًا في تلك المناطق، فإن الأشجار تعود للحياة في أجمل مناطق التي تحتاجها، إنها الهواء الذي نتنفسه، الماء الذي نشربه، التنوع الحيوي وحياة الكائنات التي نحتاجها."
وتشمل تبرعات "بيلا حديد" زراعة 280 شجرة في كاليفورنيا، و320 شجرة أخرى في منطقة الأمازون، ، والتوصية ب "شجرة واحدة مزروعة" غير هادفة كما أوصت بالتبرع عبر موقع One Tree Planted الإلكتروني.