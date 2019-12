بريكين ماير ينشر رسالة مؤثرة وعاطفية في الذكرى العاشرة لوفاة بريتاني ميرفي

10 years ago this magical, fantabulous angel left us WAY too early. She was so crazy talented and the sweetest lil fairy ya ever could meet. Full Disclosure: Travis kisses Tai on the head because Brit and I knew each other for years before Clueless and she was always like a lil sister to me. Missing Brit lots today. #BrittanyMurphy

A post shared by Breckin Meyer (@breckinmeyer) on Dec 20, 2019 at 11:10am PST