تعرف على القائمة المختصرة لجوائز الأوسكار.. وبيلي أيليش من بين الأسماء

أعلنت أكاديمية الصور المتحركة والفنون والعلوم عن قوائم مختصرة للأعمال المرشحة ضمن 10 فئات في حفل توزيع جوائز الأوسكار لدورته الـ 94 القادم.
اختتم التصويت على القائمة المختصرة في 15 ديسمبر، وستنتقل المجموعات المتبقية إلى المرحلة الرسمية الأولى للتصويت.
ويبدأ التصويت على الترشيحات يوم الخميس القادم الموافق 27 يناير، وينتهي يوم الثلاثاء الموافق 1 فبراير ، وسيتم الإعلان عن الاعتمادات والمرشحين الرسميين لجميع الأفلام، على أن يتم الإعلان عن باقي الترشيحات لجوائز الأوسكار يوم الثلاثاء الموافق 8 فبراير.
ولقد اقتربنا خطوة واحدة من رؤية التاريخ يصنع نفسه بترشيح الزوجين الأشهر "جي زي" و"بيونسيه" عن أغنيتهما "The Harder They Fall" و "King Richard"؛ فإذا تم ترشيح كلاهما، فستكون هذه هي المرة الأولى في تاريخ الأوسكار التي يتنافس فيها زوج وزوجة ضد بعضهما البعض في نفس الفئة.
وسيتنافس أشهر نجوم البوب بما ذلك أريانا غراندي وكيد كودي اللذين اشتركا في تأليف أغنية "Don't Look Up"، وبيلي إيليش وشقيقها فينياس عن أغنية "No Time To Die"، وغيرهم.
تحقق من قائمة الأفلام والأعمال المرشحة لحصد جائزة الأوسكار:
أفضل فيلم ناطق بلغة أجنبية
استراليا- Great Freedom
بلغاريا- Playground
بوتان- Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom
دنمارك- Flee
فيلندا- Compartment No. 6
ألمانيا- I’m Your Man
أيسلندا- Lamb
إيران- A Hero
إيطاليا- The Hand of God
اليابان- Drive My Car
كوسوفو- Hive
المكسيك- Prayers for the Stolen
النرويج- The Worst Person in the World
بنما- Plaza Catedral
إسبانيا- The Good Boss
أفضل فيلم وثائقي
Ascension
Attica
Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry
Faya Dayi
The First Wave
Flee
In the Same Breath
Julia
President
Procession
The Rescue
Simple as Water
Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)
The Velvet Underground
Writing with Fire
أفضل وثائقي قصير
ءguilas
Audible
A Broken House
Camp Confidential: America’s Secret Nazis
Coded: The Hidden Love of J. C. Leyendecker
Day of Rage
The Facility
Lead Me Home
Lynching Postcards: “Token of a Great Day”
The Queen of Basketball
Sophie & the Baron
Takeover
Terror Contagion
Three Songs for Benazir
When We Were Bullies
أفضل مكياج وتصفيف شعر
Coming 2 America
Cruella
Cyrano
Dune
The Eyes of Tammy Faye
House of Gucci
Nightmare Alley
No Time to Die
The Suicide Squad
West Side Story
أفضل موسيقى أصلية
Being the Ricardos
Candyman
Don’t Look Up
Dune
Encanto
The French Dispatch of the Liberty, Kansas Evening Sun
The Green Knight
The Harder They Fall
King Richard
The Last Duel
No Time to Die
Parallel Mothers
The Power of the Dog
Spencer
The Tragedy of Macbeth
أفضل أغنية أصلية
“So May We Start?” من فيلم Annette
“Down To Joy” من فيلم Belfast
“Right Where I Belong” من فيلم Brian Wilson: Long Promised Road
“Automatic Woman” من فيلم Bruised
“Dream Girl” من فيلم Cinderella
“Beyond The Shore” من فيلم CODA
“The Anonymous Ones” من فيلم Dear Evan Hansen
“Just Look Up” من فيلم Don’t Look Up
“Dos Oruguitas” من فيلم Encanto
“Somehow You Do” من فيلم Four Good Days
“Guns Go Bang” من فيلم The Harder They Fall
“Be Alive” من فيلم King Richard
“No Time To Die” من فيلم No Time to Die
“Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)” من فيلم Respect
“Your Song Saved My Life” من فيلم Sing
أفضل فيلم رسوم متحركة قصير
Affairs of the Art
Angakusajaujuq: The Shaman’s Apprentice
Bad Seeds
Bestia
Boxballet
Flowing Home
Mum Is Pouring Rain
The Musician
Namoo
Only a Child
Robin Robin
Souvenir Souvenir
Step into the River
Us Again
The Windshield Wiper
أفضل لايف أكشن
Ala Kachuu – Take and Run
Censor of Dreams
The Criminals
Distances
The Dress
Frimas
Les Grandes Claques
The Long Goodbye
On My Mind
Please Hold
Stenofonen
Tala’vision
Under the Heavens
When the Sun Sets
You’re Dead Helen
أفضل صوت
Belfast
Dune
Last Night in Soho
The Matrix Resurrections
No Time to Die
The Power of the Dog
A Quiet Place Part II
Spider-Man: No Way Home
tick, tick…Boom!
West Side Story
أفضل مؤثرات بصرية
Black Widow
Dune
Eternals
Free Guy
Ghostbusters: Afterlife
Godzilla vs. Kong
The Matrix Resurrections
No Time to Die
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Spider-Man: No Way Home