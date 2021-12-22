تعرف على القائمة المختصرة لجوائز الأوسكار.. وبيلي أيليش من بين الأسماء

أعلنت أكاديمية الصور المتحركة والفنون والعلوم عن قوائم مختصرة للأعمال المرشحة ضمن 10 فئات في حفل توزيع جوائز الأوسكار لدورته الـ 94 القادم.

اختتم التصويت على القائمة المختصرة في 15 ديسمبر، وستنتقل المجموعات المتبقية إلى المرحلة الرسمية الأولى للتصويت.

ويبدأ التصويت على الترشيحات يوم الخميس القادم الموافق 27 يناير، وينتهي يوم الثلاثاء الموافق 1 فبراير ، وسيتم الإعلان عن الاعتمادات والمرشحين الرسميين لجميع الأفلام، على أن يتم الإعلان عن باقي الترشيحات لجوائز الأوسكار يوم الثلاثاء الموافق 8 فبراير.

ولقد اقتربنا خطوة واحدة من رؤية التاريخ يصنع نفسه بترشيح الزوجين الأشهر "جي زي" و"بيونسيه" عن أغنيتهما "The Harder They Fall" و "King Richard"؛ فإذا تم ترشيح كلاهما، فستكون هذه هي المرة الأولى في تاريخ الأوسكار التي يتنافس فيها زوج وزوجة ضد بعضهما البعض في نفس الفئة.



وسيتنافس أشهر نجوم البوب بما ذلك أريانا غراندي وكيد كودي اللذين اشتركا في تأليف أغنية "Don't Look Up"، وبيلي إيليش وشقيقها فينياس عن أغنية "No Time To Die"، وغيرهم.

تحقق من قائمة الأفلام والأعمال المرشحة لحصد جائزة الأوسكار:



أفضل فيلم ناطق بلغة أجنبية

استراليا- Great Freedom

بلغاريا- Playground

بوتان- Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom

دنمارك- Flee

فيلندا- Compartment No. 6

ألمانيا- I’m Your Man

أيسلندا- Lamb

إيران- A Hero

إيطاليا- The Hand of God

اليابان- Drive My Car

كوسوفو- Hive

المكسيك- Prayers for the Stolen

النرويج- The Worst Person in the World

بنما- Plaza Catedral

إسبانيا- The Good Boss

أفضل فيلم وثائقي

Ascension

Attica

Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry

Faya Dayi

The First Wave

Flee

In the Same Breath

Julia

President

Procession

The Rescue

Simple as Water

Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)

The Velvet Underground

Writing with Fire

أفضل وثائقي قصير

ءguilas

Audible

A Broken House

Camp Confidential: America’s Secret Nazis

Coded: The Hidden Love of J. C. Leyendecker

Day of Rage

The Facility

Lead Me Home

Lynching Postcards: “Token of a Great Day”

The Queen of Basketball

Sophie & the Baron

Takeover

Terror Contagion

Three Songs for Benazir

When We Were Bullies

أفضل مكياج وتصفيف شعر

Coming 2 America

Cruella

Cyrano

Dune

The Eyes of Tammy Faye

House of Gucci

Nightmare Alley

No Time to Die

The Suicide Squad

West Side Story

أفضل موسيقى أصلية

Being the Ricardos

Candyman

Don’t Look Up

Dune

Encanto

The French Dispatch of the Liberty, Kansas Evening Sun

The Green Knight

The Harder They Fall

King Richard

The Last Duel

No Time to Die

Parallel Mothers

The Power of the Dog

Spencer

The Tragedy of Macbeth

أفضل أغنية أصلية

“So May We Start?” من فيلم Annette

“Down To Joy” من فيلم Belfast

“Right Where I Belong” من فيلم Brian Wilson: Long Promised Road

“Automatic Woman” من فيلم Bruised

“Dream Girl” من فيلم Cinderella

“Beyond The Shore” من فيلم CODA

“The Anonymous Ones” من فيلم Dear Evan Hansen

“Just Look Up” من فيلم Don’t Look Up

“Dos Oruguitas” من فيلم Encanto

“Somehow You Do” من فيلم Four Good Days

“Guns Go Bang” من فيلم The Harder They Fall

“Be Alive” من فيلم King Richard

“No Time To Die” من فيلم No Time to Die

“Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)” من فيلم Respect

“Your Song Saved My Life” من فيلم Sing

أفضل فيلم رسوم متحركة قصير

Affairs of the Art

Angakusajaujuq: The Shaman’s Apprentice

Bad Seeds

Bestia

Boxballet

Flowing Home

Mum Is Pouring Rain

The Musician

Namoo

Only a Child

Robin Robin

Souvenir Souvenir

Step into the River

Us Again

The Windshield Wiper

أفضل لايف أكشن

Ala Kachuu – Take and Run

Censor of Dreams

The Criminals

Distances

The Dress

Frimas

Les Grandes Claques

The Long Goodbye

On My Mind

Please Hold

Stenofonen

Tala’vision

Under the Heavens

When the Sun Sets

You’re Dead Helen

أفضل صوت

Belfast

Dune

Last Night in Soho

The Matrix Resurrections

No Time to Die

The Power of the Dog

A Quiet Place Part II

Spider-Man: No Way Home

tick, tick…Boom!

West Side Story

أفضل مؤثرات بصرية

Black Widow

Dune

Eternals

Free Guy

Ghostbusters: Afterlife

Godzilla vs. Kong

The Matrix Resurrections

No Time to Die

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Spider-Man: No Way Home

