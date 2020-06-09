جوني ديب يكرّم "جورج فلويد" على طريقته الخاصة.. ورسالة مؤثرة حول العنصرية

استغل النجم "جوني ديب" إعجابه الكبير بالمغني الأسطوري "بوب ديلان" لإيصال رسالته الوطنية إلى الشعب الأمريكي وتكريم البطل جورج فلويد.
ونشر جوني مقطع فيديو عبر حسابه الخاص على "انستغرام" قام فيه بأداء أغنية 'The Times They Are A-Changin’ الخاصة بالنجم بوب ديلان داخل منزله في لوس انجلوس وتضمن شرح مطوّل حول رسالته المهمة وراء هذه الأغنية.
وبدأ جوني الكتابة بقوله: "جلس بوب ديلان في نوفمبر من عام 1963 لكتابة هذه الأغنية أي قبل اغتيال كينيدي بشهرين من الحادثة المأساوية، والتي كانت الصدمة الكبيرة للعالم".
Two months before the world was subjected to the shocking live coverage of the merciless, bloodthirsty and public daylight murder of JFK in Nov. 1963, Bob Dylan sat down to write a song… He had a particular idea in mind, which he recorded mere weeks before Kennedy’s tragic Assassination. Dylan had already achieved stratospheric acclaim from his treasure-producing workmanship and poetic abilities. He had already jacked up the bar of songwriting to an untouchable level. He also became a reluctant prophet, which can be quite an occupational hazard…Yet he remained himself while dodging all manner of con artists, bloodsuckers, angles, arrows, ignorance, injustices, and scrutinization of his life. His intentions remained pure. So he sat down and wrote the gold standard of protest songs, the seminal and most significant, mind boggling and staggeringly poetic, prophetic protest song the world will ever know: “The Times They Are A-Changin’”. Dylan’s song applies to Covid-19, it also, very strongly applies to the life altering image of George Floyd, forever seared to our brains… For me, it applies to the moment we are in, it applies to the moment they were in in 1963, it applies to everything before and everything since and everything that will be. I chose to perform this song live, for my friend @drbarbarasturm Covid benefit several weeks ago… I didn’t really know how to play it, but I figured I’d give it a shot, as it seemed to apply so well. And it applies now, more than ever. It was performed a couple of weeks before our collective paralysis was rendered complete by the images of our fellow human George Floyd being cruelly and brutally tortured to death on live TV. Let us take a moment to remember the sacrificial hero George Floyd and look with hope towards the changes that his tragic death will cause. And let’s salute the reluctant prophet Bob Dylan and the dream of change he inspired then, now, and onwards… His impact is that of Shakespeare, Marlowe, Hunter Thompson, Marlon Brando, Woody Guthrie, William Blake, Picasso, Bach and Mozart. Dylan’s song is to be kept near you, AT ALL TIMES!!! All love and respect, JD
وتابع جوني قوله: "ورفع ديلان بهذه الأغنية مستوى شريط كتابة الأغاني إلى مكان لا يمكن المساس به وبقي يتحايل بهذه الأغاني لمصاصي الدماء والجاهلين والظالمين كما بقيت نواياه سليمة لذلك جلس وكتب معايير أعغاني الاحتجاج وكانت أهم أغنية The Times They Are A-Changin".
وأوضح جوني إلى مدى تنطبق هذه الأغنية على الوضع الحالي للبلاد ومقتل جورج فلويد فقال: "بالنسبة لي تنطبق هذه الأغنية على اللحظة التي نحن فيها الآن كما كانوا يعيشون في كل لحظة 1963، حيث ينطبق الآن أكثر من أي وقت مضى خاصة بعد فيديو زميلنا البشري جورج فلويد الذي تعرّض للتعذيب الوحشي والخنق مباشرة حتى الموت".
وفي النهاية طلب جوني من الملايين من معجبيه أن يأخذوا لحظة لتذكر البطل القرباني جورج فلويد وأن ينظروا بأمل نحو التغييرات الي سيسببها وفاته المأساوي.
للمزيد عن النجوم.. تابع Buzz بالعربي:
© 2000 - 2020 البوابة (www.albawaba.com)