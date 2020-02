عارضة أزياء محجبة تتألق في أسبوع الموضة بنيويورك (صور)

The Sorcerer’s Apprentices. Creative Directors @fernandogarciam1205 and @tokibunbun share a brief moment backstage with the striking looks and girls of #odlrfall2020. A special thanks to everyone who made our night of magic come to life. Styling by @poppykain Casting by @johndavidpfeiffer Production by @eyesightgroup Music by @sebperrinparis Hair by @odilegilbert_official @tresemme Makeup by @tompecheux @maccosmetics Nails by @zoyanailpolish Skin by @111skin And, of course, @nypl

A post shared by Oscar de la Renta (@oscardelarenta) on Feb 11, 2020 at 7:33am PST