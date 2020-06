كورتني تثير الجدل بقميصها المخطط.. ويكشف سر تحاول إخفائه!

I know so many accounts have already spoken about it and I am very late to the game BUT OH MY GOD ITS LITERALLY THE SAME I CANNOT BELIEVE, TRY CONVINCE ME IM WRONG IT WONT WORK THIS IS REAL PEOPLE. Swipe across and you’ll notice the last button on each pic has the same blue line across it 😫😫

A post shared by Kourtney and Scott (@skourttt) on Jun 15, 2020 at 2:28am PDT