10 Best Ebook Reader Apps for iOS & Android in 2022

Using an ebook reader is far more convenient than carrying around a stack of your favorite literature. It means you can switch between novels and books at the touch of a button and keep yourself engaged for months on end. There are also a plethora of free eBooks available for some light reading.

When it comes to quality ebook apps for their smart devices, consumers no longer have a lack of options. Whereas bookworms used to be limited to only one or two big free book reading apps on an iPad, there is now a growing array of high-quality apps for Android and iOS devices that support not only paid and free ebooks, but also audiobooks and a variety of file formats.

We'll go over a couple of these ebook readers in the hopes of guiding you to the app that best suits your reading habits. New eBook apps are being released on a daily basis as technology advances. Keeping this in mind, here are the 10 Best Ebook Reader Apps for iOS and Android in 2022

10 Best Ebook Reader Apps for iOS and Android in 2022

Android

Google Play Books

Google Play Books is Google's first-party software for reading ebooks and listening to audiobooks purchased from the Google Play Store. Although the book collection is not as large as that of Amazon, it is adequate for casual readers. People that read at least one book every day may find that they want to read more.

A subscription is not required to use Google Play Books. You can use it one weekend to read an audiobook or ebook and then neglect it for the next week. There is no financial penalty for failing to pay a monthly fee.

Amazon Kindle App

The moniker Kindle is undoubtedly the most well-known in the world of eReaders. Kindle is the electronic reader of choice for Amazon customers, providing access to millions of fantastic books, newspapers, and periodicals. The app does not require a Kindle device, which is great news for individuals who don't want to buy new technology.

Customers can read Kindle ebooks without purchasing a Kindle device using Amazon's official Kindle apps for Mac, Windows, Android, and iOS platforms. One of the best advantages of the Kindle app is the Kindle Unlimited service. The Kindle store offers over 1,000,000 free eBook samples, including bestsellers and free classics.

Wattpad

Wattpad may be the greatest eBook reading software for novices who don't have a lot of tech skills. This eReader is all about ease of use, with users able to search for content via book codes or internal browsers. You can change the text and browser colors to your liking, and you can modify the font size to something more comfortable for you.

Media365 Book Reader

Media365, a free reading software for iOS and Android, allows anyone to read any book in the library for a nominal charge. Because the Media 365 platform allows authors to self-publish, there are so many specialized titles and indie novels. There are, however, numerous mainstream books, such as the entire Harry Potter series.

FBReader

FBReader categorizes your library by title or author. This facilitates searching and allows you to read in up to 34 languages. You can also experiment with a variety of other features, such as synchronized reading locations and bookmarks.

FBReader is a fantastic ePub reading app for Android and Apple users. This service is available on any device that runs Windows, Mac OS, Linux, or Android. This program has been specifically built to function with a variety of eBook formats.

iOS

Apple Books

For the first app on our iOS list, we're going with something straight from Apple. Apple Books allows consumers to get books and audiobooks straight from Apple without having to go through a third or fourth party. You get access to books in almost every genre, including fiction, nonfiction, mysteries, romance, children's literature, cookbooks, and many others. Users can organize their book collection any way they see fit, including categorizing titles depending on the books they have most recently read or purchased/downloaded.

Libby, by OverDrive

Why spend so much money on e-books when your local library has a digital media renting program? Libby borrows audiobooks and e-books from participating libraries using Overdrive's digital media management system.

Sign in with your large library card to access your library's digital media collection. With a single tap, you may search for titles, place holds on them, borrow ebooks and audiobooks, and even extend or return a loan. It may define and search for certain words and phrases.

Scribd

Scribd has one of the largest collections of books and audiobooks and is similar to juggernauts like Amazon in terms of book quality. Scribd users can get sheet music selections and research documents in addition to books. The program has a nice user experience and can find almost every bestseller book or audiobook you can think of. It also includes an Android version, allowing for immediate cross-device syncing. This also allows you to resume where you left off on another device.

Hyphen

This is a good eBook reader for ePub files that provides the reader with a variety of settings. To begin with, Hyphen allows you to change the font, size, and color of the backdrop or text as you see fit. This allows you to read as you like while also experimenting with different canvases to read your favorite eBooks. It's worth noting that this program lacks its own digital library, thus users must manually add their books to Hyphen.

Kobo Books

Although not as well-known, Kobo Books has a lot to offer. The Kobo app features a library of over 5,000,000 ebooks and articles. You can also go to its online store and upload your own content.

Another well-known name is Kobo Books, which is a strong contender among the best eReader applications. Reading Life is another useful feature included in the tool. This enables you to have book discussions with your pals, share quotes, and take issue notes.