10 Intriguing Facts You Didn’t Know About Bill Gates!

It’s Scorpio season and what better way to celebrate it than by celebrating one of the leaders of the business and tech world? October 28th marks Bill Gates 66th birthday, and if someone wants to list the achievements of the tech mogul, their list might include over 100 facts!

Therefore, we decided to just share with you 10 intriguing facts about Bill Gates that you didn’t know about!

1. Bill Gates wrote his first program at just the age of 13!

2. As his school, Lakeside Prep School, became aware of his outstanding programming skills, he was asked to help with the school scheduling software. With the help of Paul Allen, who was a couple of years older than Gates, he was sure to put himself in classes where you could interact with the girls of his choice - talk about effort boys!

3. While getting a high score on the SATs might be challenging for some, that was not the case for the business mogul! Gates took the SATs and scored 1590 out of 1600, which meant that he could basically go to any university of his choice.

4. Just because Gates was a successful and leading entrepreneur does not mean he is immune to problems we might all face. In 1977, it is said that he was arrested in New Mexico for driving without a license and crossing a red light.

5. At the beginning of his career, Bill Gates was not the most flexible when it came to work-life balance. In an interview, he even mentioned how he would memorize his employees’ plate numbers so that he would know when they came in and left.

6. A big fan of Leonardo Di Vinci, Bill bought one of the Renaissance polymath’s books, Codex Leicester, for $30.8M back in 1994!

7. He is monolingual, and not learning a second language is one of his biggest regrets, says Gates.

8. There is no denying that the business leader is quite intellectual. In fact, he says that he reads about 50 books per year and retains the knowledge he gets from them.

9. As part of his philanthropy work, Gates says that he will leave each of his three kids $10M, whereas the rest of his wealth will go to charity. The billionaire believes that leaving his kids with so much money will not serve them in finding their own purpose and way.

10. In addition to having founded multiple companies, Bill Gates has always been interested in artificial intelligence, and super intelligence in particular. In fact, he says that if Microsoft had not panned out, then he would probably have become an AI researcher.

Happy birthday Bill Gates!